CJI warns of contempt after petitioner’s father calls his brother over SC order

Enraged over a person calling up his brother to question an order passed by him, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday (March 25) asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the person.

The call was apparently made by the father of a petitioner in relation to a case by two petitioners, belonging to the general category, seeking admission under the Buddhist minority quota, claiming that they have converted to Buddhism.

CJI flags interference

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, a furious CJI asked the concerned petitioner’s counsel why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the father of his client.

Also Read: Supreme Court clarifies conversion alone does not remove Scheduled Tribe status

Elaborating further, Justice Kant said that the person had called his brother over the phone and asked him how such an order could be passed by him. The CJI issued a stern warning stating that even if the person hides outside the country, he was well aware of how to deal with such people.

What CJI said

“Why should there not be contempt against the father of your client? Are you aware what he has done, or should I disclose in open court? He dares to call my brother on the phone and telling how CJI has passed this order? He will dictate me?” CJI told the counsel of the petitioner.

Also Read: ‘Systemic bias’ led to denial of permanent commission to women officers in military: SC

“You verify, and then as a counsel, first you should withdraw! If the client is misconducting. Even if he hides out of India, I know how to deal with these kind of people. [You're] threatening me! Never ever dare to do it. Sometimes you think I'll transfer the case. I have dealt with these kind of elements for last 23 years", he added as quoted by Live Law.

The counsel stated that he was not aware the conduct of the petitioner’s father and apologised, following which the case was re-listed with the CJI, stating there was also an attempt to manipulate the authorities in Haryana.

Conversion claim under scrutiny

The case had been filed by two persons from Haryana seeking directions for admission to a postgraduate medical course under the Buddhist minority quota at Subharti Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, an institution declared as a Buddhist minority educational institution.

Also Read: SC asks if ED can seek relief from state in case involving CM Mamata Banerjee

The petitioners stated that they had converted to Buddhism and relied on certificates issued by a Sub Divisional Officer certifying that they belonged to the Buddhist minority community.

Earlier, in January, the Court had raised serious doubts over the claimed conversion of the two candidates, who belong to the upper-caste category, observing that the move appeared to be aimed at securing admission under the minority quota for postgraduate medical courses. The CJI had also specifically noted that the petitioners belonged to "Punia" caste.