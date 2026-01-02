Chinese troops may enter Balochistan soon: Baloch leader to Jaishankar

A prominent Balochistan leader in an open letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has cautioned about the “profoundly dangerous”, “escalating strategic alliance” between Pakistan and China, stating that if Balochistan’s defence capabilities are not bolstered, China could deploy its troops in Balochistan within a few months.

The Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch also lauded India’s Operation Sindoor that targeted terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and mainland Pakistan, stating that it showed “steadfast commitment” to regional security.

“We warn that China, in collaboration with Pakistan, has advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to its final phase,” stated the Baloch leader.

“Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defence and freedom forces not be further bolstered, and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months,” he added.

Warns against Chinese troops in Balochistan

Mir Yar Baloch warned that the presence of Chinese troops in Balochistan without the consent of the Baloch people will pose a threat to the future of India and Balochistan.

“The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan,” he added.

‘Unwavering support to India’

Accusing Pakistan of resorting to “state occupation, state-sponsored terrorism, and egregious human rights atrocities” in Balochistan for the past 79 years, the Baloch leader expressed “unwavering support” to India and its government while calling for “reciprocal cooperation.”

“On behalf of the people of Balochistan, we reaffirm our unwavering support to Bharat and its government in fostering friendship, trust, and mutual interests encompassing peace, prosperity, development, trade, defence, security, future energy challenges, and the mitigation of concealed threats,” stated the Baloch leader.

‘Calls for reciprocal cooperation’

“It is need of the hour to embrace tangible, reciprocal cooperation. The threats confronting Bharat and Balochistan are genuine and imminent; therefore, our bilateral relations must be equally substantive and actionable,” he added.

Extending New Year’s greetings to India, the Baloch leader stated, “This auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate the profound historical, cultural, commercial, economic, diplomatic, defense, and multifaceted ties that have bound Bharat and Balochistan for centuries.”