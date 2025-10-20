Salman Khan’s ‘Balochistan’ remark sparks social media storm

Salman Kham has kicked up a social media storm with his recent “Balochistan” remark. The Bollywood actor’s remark on the popularity of Indian cinema in the Middle East apparently created an impression on a large section of social media users that he was referring to Baluchistan, a province of Pakistan, as a separate country. However, a section of netizens opined that the actor’s remark made recently in Riyadh was either a slip of tongue or was due to lack of knowledge.

Addressing the gathering at the Joy Forum 2025, Salman said that films made in Hindi or other Indian languages have become so popular in Saudi Arabia that if released now in the country it will be a “superhit.”

"Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here,” said Salman.

‘People from Balochistan’

Controversy erupted after Salman went on elaborating on the people from diverse parts of the worlds, living in Saudi Arabia will flock to the theatres to watch Indian films.

“There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here,” he added as quoted by NDTV.

Netizens reaction to ‘Balochistan’ remark

The remarks soon went viral with criticism, opinions and explanations flowing thick and fast on X.

Senior journalist Smita Prakash shared the clip on X stating “I don't know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates "people of Balochistan" from "people of Pakistan.”

Another X user Jasmin Ahmed stated "When @BeingSalmanKhan said 'Balochistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan...' - it speaks volumes. Balochistan is not a Pakistani province - it's a nation. Baloch is our identity and our state.”

"Even Salman Khan admitted that Balochistan is a separate country," stated X user Jabir Baloch.

Why Balochistan is crucial

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, holds strategic and economic importance as a key part of China’s “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” and home to the Gwadar port near the Gulf of Oman.

The region contributes about 40 per cent of Pakistan’s gas production. However, despite its significance, it has long suffered neglect from the Pakistani government, fueling resentment and a sustained independence movement started after Balochistan acceded to Pakistan in 1948.

Geographically, the broader Baloch region spans three countries: its northern part lies within Afghanistan, the western portion, known as Sistan-Baluchistan, belongs to Iran, and the remaining area forms Balochistan province in Pakistan.