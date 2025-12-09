Chinese man detained in J-K for visa violations; phone sent for forensic probe

The mobile phone of a Chinese man, who was detained for violating visa norms and visiting strategic areas in Ladakh and Kashmir without permission, has been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain whether he leaked sensitive information.

Illegally visited Leh, Zanskar

According to media reports, the man, identified as Hu Congtai, 29, arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa. He allegedly visited restricted areas such as Leh and Zanskar as well as several locations in the Kashmir valley without registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Also Read: ‘Arunachal China’s part’: Shanghai immigration stops Indian woman in transit

They further stated that Hu Congtai was in Zanskar for three days, during which he visited monasteries and other strategic locations despite only having permissions to visit select Buddhist religious destinations like Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya, and Kushinagar.

The sensitive locations he visited include the Buddhist Monastery in Hawrwan and Buddhist ruins in Awantipora in South Kashmir, located close to the Army's Victor Force headquarters, Hazratbal shrine, Shankracharya Hill, Dal Lake and Mughal Garden.

Acquired an Indian SIM card

The fact that after arriving in India Hu Congtai illegally bought an Indian SIM card from an open market has increased investigators’ suspicion of him.

According to his browsing history, Hu Congtai searched for CRPF deployment and Article 370 abrogation, among other things. Investigators are also trying to determine whether Hu Congtai partially deleted his browsing history.

Also Read: India expands tourist visa facilities for Chinese nationals

Although during interrogation, he claimed to be unaware of visa norm violations, the authorities are keen on finding out his motive. Hu Congtai told investigators that he had studied at Boston University and had been in the US for the last nine years, reported NDTV.

The report further stated that Hu Congtai claimed to be a travel enthusiast and his passport showed that he had visited the US, New Zealand, Brazil, Fiji and Hong Kong.

Travelled to Leh on Nov 20

Hu Congtai travelled to Leh on November 20, reportedly avoiding foreign-national screening at the airport by blending in with other passengers. While in Ladakh, he is understood to have moved through several areas, including the Zanskar region, reported India Today.

Hu Congtai was taken to Police Post Humhama in Budgam district near Srinagar Airport, where he is being interrogated for the motive behind his actions.

Crackdown on hotels

The report further stated that following the detention, J&K Police launched a wide-ranging crackdown on hotels, homestays and houseboats in Srinagar for failing to file Form-C, the mandatory document required under the Immigration and Foreigners Act to report the stay of foreign visitors.

Also Read: Centre starts anti-dumping probe into Chinese rubber, backs local firms

Police have registered five FIRs so far, noting that several establishments had accommodated foreign nationals without completing the required reporting procedures. Recent guests who were housed without proper compliance included travellers from Russia, Israel, Romania and Spain.

Officials said the enforcement drive was prompted by concern that Hu Congtai had been able to move through Ladakh and Kashmir for more than two weeks without detection, underscoring significant lapses in local reporting and monitoring mechanisms.