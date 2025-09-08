China envoy in India slams Trump tariffs, warns against bullying

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, in an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump and his tariff measures against US’ trading partners, said on Monday (September 8) that unilateralism and “acts of bullying are on the rise” and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.

The Chinese Ambassador’s comment comes at a time when bilateral ties between India and the US have become strained after Trump’s decision to slap a 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on India for buying Russian oil, which, combined with the earlier 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, has taken the cumulative US tariff rate on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Recently, Trump apparently expressed his displeasure at the bonhomie displayed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit in China. He had stated in a social media post, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together.” However, within a few days, he backtracked from his comment.

‘Ready to strengthen development synergy’

The Chinese Ambassador further stated that China stands ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with India, as he repeatedly emphasised the improvement of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing that had turned frosty following the deadly Glawan clash in 2020, after which both sides poured in troops at the LAC.

He said that since the beginning of this year, Chinese diplomatic missions in India have issued over 240,000 visas to Indian citizens, and recently China resumed Indian pilgrimages to Kangrinboqe and Mapam Yuco in the Xizang Autonomous Region of China. “India resumed tourist visa issuance to Chinese citizens, both of which have been warmly received,” added Xu Feihong as quoted by ANI.

‘Modi, Xi met twice’

He pointed out that over the past year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi have met twice in Kazan and Tianjin, charting the right course for the improvement and development of bilateral relations.

“Currently, changes unseen in a century are accelerating, unilateralism and acts of bullying are on the rise, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Humanity once again faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation and zero-sum game,” said the Chinese Ambassador to India.

"China and India share a history of resisting fascism and fighting for national independence and liberation... This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Over the past 75 years, China-India relations have experienced twists and turns, but friendly cooperation has always been the dominant theme,” he added.

Bully jibe at Trump

Last month, China's Ambassador to India in an apparent swipe at Trump had said “Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile” In a post on X, he shared a statement by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi wherein the later stated “ Using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules and is both unpopular and unsustainable.”