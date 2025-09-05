"We have lost India, Russia to deepest, darkest China," says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (September 5), in an apparent reference to the bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Putin, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit in China, said that it seems the US has lost India and Russia to “deepest, darkest, China”.

"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Bonhomie at the SCO summit

Trump’s comments come days after the camaraderie among Modi, Putin and Xi at the SCO summit made headlines, especially in the backdrop of strained Indo-US ties over the US President’s decision to impose a 50 per cent cumulative tariff on India. Apart from the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, Trump has slapped 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, alleging Moscow was using the revenue from New Delhi’s oil purchase to fund its war in Ukraine. India has described the move as “unjustified”, pointing out that China was the largest buyer of Russian oil.

Several political leaders and former government officials in the US, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Republican leader Nikki Hale, have cautioned Trump not to treat India as an “adversary” like China but as a “prized free and democratic partner.”

China warning from Biden era ex-officials

The latest warning came from former National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and ex-US Deputy Secretary Kurt M Campbell, who co-authored an article for Foreign Affairs, stating that the ties must be restored to ensure that the US does not lose the “innovation edge” to China.

The Biden administration veterans described current bilateral ties as experiencing "rapid and regrettable downturn" and "unprecedented discord" due to Trump's cumulative 50 per cent tariffs on India. They argued that restoring relations is crucial to preventing the US from losing its "innovation edge" to China.

Sullivan and Campbell highlighted that India's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" has "effectively disincentivised" Chinese adventurism, making strategic alignment more valuable. They proposed building a common technology ecosystem with allies encompassing public investments, R&D collaboration, and shared talent development.

'Driving India adversaries' arms'

The officials noted that multiple US presidents previously strengthened bilateral ties through initiatives like the Bush-Singh Civil Nuclear Agreement and Biden-Modi cooperation in AI, biotechnology, and aerospace. Trump's tariffs—initially 25 per cent reciprocal, then an additional 25 per cent retaliatory for Russian oil purchases—have reversed this progress.

Referencing Modi's recent "chummy appearance" with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit, they cautioned that current US policies risk driving India "directly into its adversaries' arms." They advocated for a comprehensive strategic alliance covering technology, defence, supply chains, and intelligence to prevent India from being squeezed between an "unaccommodating China" and strained US relations.