China rejects woman’s detention charge but calls Arunachal ‘Zangnan’ again

A day after an Indian woman, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, claimed that Chinese immigration officials detained her at the Shanghai airport and told her that her native state was actually a territory of China, Zangnan, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the allegations.

China’s reaction

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Mao Ning, said that “China’s border inspection authorities carried out check procedures in accordance with laws and regulations,” reiterating that the law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive.

Ning further stated that “the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called detention or harassment,” adding that the airline provided her with resting facilities and meals.

In the case of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh transiting in China, Spox of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning, says, "Zangnan is China's territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh" illegally set up by India. On the individual…

Zangnan is a Chinese territory

Ning emphasised that Zangnan is China’s territory. China, in recent times, has tried to claim the locations in Arunachal Pradesh and recognise the region as Zangnan or the southern part of Tibet.

Ning said, "Zangnan is China’s territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” illegally set up by India.”

Alleged detainment

Thongdok, a UK resident, was on her way to Japan from London on November 21 and had a scheduled three-hour layover at the Shanghai Pudong Airport.

However, she could not go home as per her plans, as Chinese immigration officials at the Shanghai airport had allegedly detained her for 18 hours.

The incident took place during a transit halt while she was scheduled to board a flight for Japan.

In an X post, she alleged that immigration officials called her Indian passport invalid, as her birthplace was Arunachal Pradesh, which they claimed was Chinese territory.

Invalid Indian passport

She further noted that the officials called her Indian passport invalid, as her birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh, which they claimed is Chinese territory. Thongdok also claimed that several immigration officials told her to get a Chinese passport.

Speaking to India Today, Thongdok said, "After immigration, I submitted my passport and was waiting at security. Just then, an official came and started screaming, 'India, India,' with my name and singled me out. When I asked, she took me to the immigration desk and said, Arunachal, not a valid passport”.

However, Thongdok said that on her previous trips to London via Shanghai, she never faced such situations.

Reportedly, Thongdok managed to reach the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK and was escorted by Indian officials late at night from Shanghai.

