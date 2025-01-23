ChatGPT down globally; OpenAI investigating outage

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has gone offline due to a technical issue, affecting millions of users worldwide. The outage has also impacted OpenAI's API and other services, causing widespread disruption.

Thousands of users have reported facing issues, and the platform remains inaccessible for all. As of now, users who are trying to access the AI chatbot via its website are unable to even login, as the website shows a “Bad gateway” banner.



According to Downdetector, a service that tracks outages, there has been a significant spike in complaints about ChatGPT being offline, with over 1,000 reports submitted. Users have taken to social media to express their frustration and confusion, reporting slow login processes and degraded performance.

“Chatgpt please fix it all our history is in your hand we need our history back,” a user wrote on Downdetector. Airing concern, an X user wrote, “Second brain just stopped working! ChatGPT is down! #chatgptdown”

The outage has not only affected individual users but also firms that rely on OpenAI's API for their projects. Many businesses have reported disruptions to their services, highlighting the widespread impact of the outage.



On its status page where OpenAI provides real-time information about any issues, outages and performance quality, there is a mention of “degraded performance” for ChatGPT, and a note that the issue has been identified and the company is working on a fix.

This is the third time ChatGPT has faced a major outage since December. The AI platform went down twice due to a technical outage in December.