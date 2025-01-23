Musk, Altman spar over Trump-supported $500-bn Stargate AI project

In a fiery exchange on X, Elon Musk has locked horns with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the Stargate artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project touted by US President Donald Trump.

This is the latest in a feud between the two tech billionaires that started on OpenAI’s board and is now testing Musk’s influence with the new president.

Dubbed The Stargate Project, the initiative promises to revolutionize AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years. However, Musk’s scepticism and Altman’s sharp retorts highlighted long-standing tensions between the two influential figures, both with deep ties to artificial intelligence.

Trump’s new AI venture

Trump on Tuesday talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion through a new partnership formed by OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, alongside Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, is already starting to build out data centres and the electricity generation needed for the further development of fast-evolving AI technology.

Trump declared it “a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential” under his new administration, with an initial private investment of USD 100 billion that could reach five times that sum.

Musk’s claim

But Musk, a close Trump advisor who helped bankroll his campaign and now leads a government cost-cutting initiative, questioned the value of the investment hours later.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

“SoftBank has well under USD 10B secured. I have that on good authority.”