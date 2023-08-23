Chandrayaan-3 | India on the moon: Who said what on historic moment

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday (August 23), propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers, cricketers, film actors, and personalities from all walks of life celebrated India's historic moment. Here are some of the reactions.

President Droupadi Murmu

"I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," Murmu said in a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing.

PM Modi

"This is a moment to cherish forever."

"India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'."

"India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity."

A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023

My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 23, 2023 Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳Jai Hind! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

ISRO’s achievement today reflects a saga of continuity and is truly fantastic! In February 1962, the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai created INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research). Incidentally, one of the first recruits to INCOSPAR was none… pic.twitter.com/FPCVc1qhrR — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 23, 2023

The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian.An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and… pic.twitter.com/VeC7V3aBiK — Congress (@INCIndia) August 23, 2023 Congratulations...🇮🇳We are on the Moon.#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/UTTm8MncWb — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 23, 2023

Over the Moon 🇮🇳 A glorious day for every Indian as @isro scripts history!India becomes the first country that can probe the Moon's south pole.Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jG1xCQF3Cz — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 23, 2023





Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023





Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023



