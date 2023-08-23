Chandrayaan-3 | India on the moon: Who said what on historic moment
"India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'," said PM Narendra Modi.
India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday (August 23), propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.
India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers, cricketers, film actors, and personalities from all walks of life celebrated India's historic moment. Here are some of the reactions.
President Droupadi Murmu
"I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," Murmu said in a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing.
PM Modi
"This is a moment to cherish forever."
"India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'."
"India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity."