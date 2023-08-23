LIVE | Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: Module to arrive at spot at 5.44 pm

India will watch with its heart in its mouth as ISRO attempts to soft-land Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm today (August 23).

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, is expected to arrive at the designated landing point around 5.44 pm, ISRO tweeted at 12.52 pm on Wednesday.

“All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST,” ISRO’s tweet read.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a soft-landing on the Moon, India will join the elite club of only three other countries that have mastered this technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

More significantly, it will be the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO’s second attempt in four years to soft-land a craft on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-2 failed in the attempt in the final stages in 2019.