Manmohan Singh's memorial: Centre sends options to his family

The Centre has suggested places like Rajghat, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, or Kisan Ghat for Dr Manmohan Singh’s memorial and these options have been sent to his family.

The suggestions for potential sites have been shared with the former PM’s family, which has been asked to select one location to commence the construction work.

According to sources, around 1 to 1.5 acres of land near Rajghat, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, or Kisan Ghat has been proposed for the memorial. The memorial may be located near Rajghat, where the final resting places of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi are situated.

At present, there are 18 memorials in and around the Raj Ghat of former presidents, PMs and deputy PMs.

Establishing a trust

According to reports, a trust has to be first established for land to be allocated for the memorial.

Under the new policy, the formation of a trust is a prerequisite for starting the project. Once the trust is established, it will apply for the land allocation, and an MoU will be signed with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for construction.

Singh, who headed the Congress-led UPA government and is credited with economic reforms, passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. He was India's prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.

BJP vs Congress

The BJP and Congress have been at loggerheads over the issue of a memorial for the late former PM Manmohan Singh.

Congress slammed the BJP for denying the party's request to conduct the former PM's last rites at a designated site where a memorial could be built. The BJP dismissed the criticisms labelling it as “cheap politics”.



