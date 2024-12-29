Political slugfest over Manmohan Singh's funeral: Who said what, and why

Manmohan Singh, the Prime Minister who was more a statesman than a politician. As eulogies poured in after his death on December 26, most seemed heartfelt.

However, what followed was an ugly political slugfest that marred what should've been a graceful funeral ceremony.

A political war of words has broken out between the Congress and the ruling BJP after the former accused the Centre of “insulting” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by holding his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi while also alleging mismanagement at his state funeral. The BJP has hit back, saying the Opposition party is “resorting to cheap politics”.

It all began with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing the BJP of insulting the former PM by organising the cremation ceremony at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat. He said Singh was the prime minister for 10 years, the country became an economic superpower during his tenure and his policies are still the support system for the poor and backward classes.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said by not providing an appropriate place for the former prime minister's cremation, the Centre has not done justice to the dignity of the post, his personality, legacy and the self-respecting Sikh community.



‘Shocking display of disrespect’

The Congress stepped up the attack by Saturday evening with senior Congress leader Pawan Khera alleging that the state funeral of Manmohan Singh was a “shocking display of disrespect and mismanagement”.

In a point-by-point criticism, he said, “No news agencies except DD were allowed; DD focused on Modi & Shah, barely covering Dr Manmohan Singh's family. Only 3 chairs were kept in the front row for Dr Singh's family. Congress leaders had to insist on seats for his daughters and other family members. PM and ministers did not stand up when the National Flag was handed to the widow of the late Prime Minister, or during the gun salute. The family was given inadequate space around the pyre due to soldiers occupying one side,” Khera said.





“Public was kept out, left watching from outside the venue. Amit Shah's motorcade disrupted the funeral procession, leaving family cars outside. The gate was closed, and family members had to be located and brought back in. Dr Singh's grandchildren performing last rites had to jostle for space to reach the pyre. Diplomats were seated elsewhere and were not visible. Shockingly, the PM did not stand when the King of Bhutan stood. The entire funeral area was cramped and poorly organised, leaving no space for many participants in the procession,” he added.

“This disgraceful treatment of a towering statesman exposes the government's priorities and lack of respect for democratic values. Dr Singh deserved dignity, not this shameful spectacle,” he said.



Accord him dignity he deserves: BJP

On the other hand, the BJP hit out at the Congress and said it should stop “exploiting" Manmohan Singh in his death and “accord him the dignity he deserves”.

In a video posted on X, BJP chief JP Nadda said that it was unfortunate that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and incumbent Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from playing politics even over the former prime minister's death.





“No amount of condemnation is enough for such cheap thinking of the Congress,” Nadda said. “The Congress, which never gave real respect to Manmohan Singh when he was alive, is now playing politics in the name of his respect.”



He also accused the Congress of placing its former party president Sonia Gandhi as a “super PM” over Manmohan Singh during his tenure as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014. “This is the same Congress which tarnished the dignity of the PM post by placing Sonia Gandhi as ‘super PM’ over PM Manmohan Singh,” the Union minister said. Not just this. The way Rahul Gandhi insulted Manmohan Singh by tearing an ordinance, there is no other example of this,” he added.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi also alleged that the Gandhi family has never accorded respect to non-Gandhi Congress leaders. He dismissed the Congress accusation as “unfortunate and cheap politics”.