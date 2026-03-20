Centre proposes pre-installing Aadhaar app on smartphones: Report

The Centre has reportedly proposed that smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Google consider pre-installing the Aadhaar app on phones. The government’s proposal made in January has been met with reservations from smartphone makers.

According to a Reuters report citing internal emails of the Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT) that latest proposal of pre-installing the Aadhaar app was one of the six made by the government against which MAIT had expressed reservations

According to an internal email of MAIT dated January 13, the UIADI had urged the IT Ministry to reach out to Google, Apple, and other major smartphone manufacturers to explore the suggestion of pre-installing the new version of the Aadhaar app.

Industry body flags cost, security concerns

Although the Centre’s proposal did not come in the form of a direct order, smartphone manufacturing companies raised concerns against it, apprehending that pre-installation would hike production costs and result in functional issues for users, according to the MAIT document cited in the report.

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The report, quoting two industry sources, further stated that Apple and Samsung had expressed concerns regarding potential safety and security issues related to the proposal.

However, according to the UIDAI, the pre-installation would result in citizens being able to "readily access essential Aadhaar functionalities without the need for separate downloads and enhance its reach and accessibility” as per one of its documents.

Sanchar Saathi row offers parallel context

In December last year, amid the Sanchar Saathi app row over the Centre’s direction to smartphone makers to pre-install it on phones, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (December 2) said users can choose to delete the app.

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According to Scindia, the app functions like other pre-installed services. "Don't activate it (Sanchar Saathi). If you want to keep it in your phone, keep it. If you want to delete it, do so. For example, when you buy a phone, many apps come pre-installed. Google Maps comes too. Now, if you don't want to use Google Maps, delete it,” he said.

He further stated the app is not mandatory and meant for protection. "This is a matter of customer protection. There is nothing mandatory. If you do not want to register it, don't. It will stay dormant. And if you want to delete it, delete it,” he said.