CEC removal notices cite Rahul Gandhi dissent, voter list manipulation claims

Notices submitted by Opposition MPs seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have mentioned issues such as his appointment and alleged public attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with instances of alleged manipulation of votes in recent elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s dissent note cited

Making the revelation, an opposition leader said that the around-10-page-long notices refer to a dissent note submitted by Rahul in February 2025, when Kumar was picked for the post. Rahul, in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is a member of the panel that appoints the CEC, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Rahul, in his dissent note, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the procedure and timing of the decision to appoint the new CEC.

"It is both disrespectful and discourteous for the PM and HM to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC, when the very composition of the committee and the process is being challenged in the Supreme Court and is due to be heard in less than forty-eight hours,” stated Rahul in his dissent note.

CEC’s ultimatum to Rahul mentioned

The notices also mention the CEC's public ultimatum to Gandhi from a press conference in August 2025.

Amid allegations of "vote theft" by the opposition, a combative Kumar had asked the LoP to either apologise or back his claims with a signed affidavit, as required under electoral rules.

Allegations over voters’ list manipulation

The notices also refer to allegations of manipulations in the voters' list raised by opposition parties in Karnataka's Aland and Mahadevapura.

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The notices have been signed by around 130 members in the Lok Sabha and 60 in the Rajya Sabha. The signatories include leaders of the INDIA bloc parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and some independent MPs.

Seven charges listed against Kumar

According to a PTI report quoting sources, the notices list seven charges against Kumar, including "partisan and discriminatory conduct in office", "deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud" and "mass disenfranchisement".

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The opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several occasions, especially with the SIR exercise, which they have alleged aims at helping the ruling party at the Centre.

Procedure for removal of CEC

If the motion is admitted in both Houses, a committee will be constituted jointly by the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman.

The committee will consist of the chief justice of India (CJI) or a Supreme Court judge, the chief justice of one of the 25 high courts and a "distinguished jurist".

The proceedings of the committee are like any court proceedings, where witnesses and the accused are cross-examined.

CEC can defend himself during House discussion

The CEC, too, will get a chance to speak before the panel.

According to the rules, once the committee submits its report, it will be tabled in the House, and discussions will commence for impeachment.

Also Read:193 Opposition MPs sign notice seeking motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A motion to remove a judge or, in this case, the CEC, will have to be passed by both Houses.

When the House discusses the motion, Kumar will have the right to defend himself standing at the entrance of the House chamber.

(With agency inputs)