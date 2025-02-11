CBI books former Coast Guard Chief K Natarajan for alleged ACR tampering

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Indian Coast Guard director-general K Natarajan for allegedly tampering with the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and dossiers of senior officers. The case also includes unidentified individuals suspected of involvement in altering official records.

Preliminary investigations have shown that these changes were made to influence promotions and career progressions of senior officers within the organisation.

The agency has invoked provisions related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery and named Natrajan as an accused in the case.

Former DG of Coast Guard

K Natarajan was appointed as the director-general of the Indian Coast Guard in 2019. He was the 23rd DG of the Coast Guard. During his tenure, he oversaw various operations and maritime security initiatives.

After retiring from the Coast Guard, he took on an international role in 2022, becoming the executive director of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre, based in Singapore.

Concerns over integrity

The CBI’s case has raised concerns over integrity in senior-level assessments and the potential impact on the fair evaluation of officers. The agency is expected to examine records, question officials, and assess whether the alleged alterations were deliberate and who benefited from them.

If proven, the accusations could have massive legal and administrative repercussions. The investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to gather more evidence in the case.