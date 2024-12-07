Cash row in Parliament: Ploy to divert attention?

The Indian Parliament witnessed dramatic developments over the past two days, with the opposition Congress party continuing its protests over the alleged relationship between the Modi government and the Adani Group.

Amidst this ongoing tussle, an unexpected controversy erupted in the Rajya Sabha, as the discovery of ₹50,000 in cash under a Congress leader’s seat created a fresh uproar.

The discovery and Its fallout

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that a wad of currency notes had been found under seat number 222, assigned to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, during an anti-sabotage check. While the chairman emphasised the need for a thorough investigation, he admitted uncertainty about whether the notes were genuine or counterfeit.

Also Read: Congress sees a plot in cash row in Upper House

This announcement led to immediate disruptions, with treasury benches demanding answers and opposition members questioning the timing and intent of the revelation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the premature disclosure, arguing it cast unwarranted aspersions on Singhvi. Singhvi, for his part, categorically denied any connection to the cash and called for a probe.