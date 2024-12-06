Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over ‘wad of notes’ found at Abhishek Singhvi’s seat

Ruckus broke out in Rajya Sabha on Friday (December 6) when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that during a routine anti-sabotage check of the House on Thursday, security officials recovered a “wad of currency notes” from Seat No 222, allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Dhankhar said he had asked for an “investigation as per the law and the same is underway”.

Singhvi, who was not in the House on Friday, has said the notes weren’t his and that he was in the House on Thursday only for three minutes and that he supports a full investigation.

“Serious investigation” needed

Dhankhar said when the matter was brought to his notice, he “thought someone would come to reclaim it” but no one did till Friday morning. The RS Chairman added that he was “not aware, can’t make out from the look whether the currency notes are fake or not” but said “apparently, the denomination is of (Rs) 500 and the wad appears to be physically of (Rs) 100 notes”.

Dhankhar said all this is now subject to a “serious investigation” and “no one should be opposed to an investigation because the House has to send a signal that we are increasingly moving towards a formal economy”. Dhankhar asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, present in the House, that whether this indicated that “the state of the economy (is so good) that people can afford to forget” currency notes.

Treasury bench shouts down Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge said the matter was under investigation and till the time the probe wasn’t over and it wasn’t authenticated who the currency belonged to, the Chairman shouldn’t have named the member. Treasury benches shouted him down.

Dhankhar responded saying he would appreciate that till the matter was under investigation, it shouldn’t become a matter of debate, but said he named the member (Singhvi) after checking whether he had attended the House on the day. Dhankhar reiterated that he could not say with certainty whether the notes were fake or genuine, and whether the wad was indeed of 100-rupee notes, or to whom it belonged.