Cash-for-query case: SC stays Delhi HC ruling on CBI sanction against Mahua Moitra

The Supreme Court on Friday (March 13) stayed a part of a December 2025 Delhi High Court ruling that permitted the Lokpal to reconsider granting sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scandal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to Moitra, the CBI and BJP MP and complainant Nishikant Dubey on the Lokpal's plea against the HC order.

High Court judgement

On December 19, 2025, the High Court had set aside an order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

"The learned Lokpal is requested to accord its consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions thereof as construed hereinabove, within a period of one month from today," the HC had said in para 89 of that judgement.

The CJI-led bench stayed the para 89 of the high court judgement while issuing notices on a batch of pleas related to power and procedures enumerated under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act.

Cash-for-query case

The cash-for-query case pertains to the allegation that Moitra asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman.

The High Court verdict had come on a plea by Moitra challenging the November 12, 2025 order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file the chargesheet against her.

The Lokpal then moved the apex court after the high court set aside its order.