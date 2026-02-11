Bengal police allege political interference in UP over Mahua Moitra 'fake' chat case

A West Bengal police operation to arrest a suspect accused of circulating forged chat screenshots of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was “interrupted” in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, officials said, raising questions about inter-state police cooperation in politically sensitive matters.

Moreover, the accused, Surajit Dasgupta, who West Bengal police sources allege is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell in Noida, managed to escape and is currently absconding.

Dasgupta is accused of sharing on X screenshots purportedly showing a private chat between Moitra and election strategist Prashant Kishor.