Bengal police allege political interference in UP over Mahua Moitra 'fake' chat case

A West Bengal police operation to arrest a suspect accused of circulating forged chat screenshots of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was “interrupted” in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, officials said, raising questions about inter-state police cooperation in politically sensitive matters.
Moreover, the accused, Surajit Dasgupta, who West Bengal police sources allege is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell in Noida, managed to escape and is currently absconding.
Dasgupta is accused of sharing on X screenshots purportedly showing a private chat between Moitra and election strategist Prashant Kishor.
The screenshots, described online as a “love chat”, went viral and triggered a political uproar.
Complaint filed
On February 7, Moitra filed a written complaint at Krishnanagar Kotwali police station in Nadia district in West Bengal.
A preliminary digital forensic examination by the district’s cyber cell “conclusively established” that the circulated chat screenshots were forged and fabricated, police said, adding that evidence suggested a “larger conspiracy” behind their creation and dissemination.
The investigation is proceeding under relevant provisions of law, they said.
Warrant issued
According to a statement posted on X by Krishnanagar Police, a lawful notice to appear was issued to Dasgupta on February 7.
After he failed to comply, a warrant was issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Nadia. A four-member police team travelled to Noida to execute the warrant on February 10.
The West Bengal police said that with the “full cooperation” of Uttar Pradesh Police they initially detained the accused.
The interruption
However, they alleged that following “external communications by certain political functionaries,” the team was taken to a local police station and “lawful proceedings were interrupted,” enabling the accused to abscond.
Police sources in Krishnanagar alleged that officers from Noida’s Phase-2 police station intervened and that the Bengal team was made to remain at the station for over an hour despite having a court-issued warrant.
Noida Police, according to media reports, have denied any wrongdoing, saying due procedure was followed and coordination between the two state forces took place as required.
They have not publicly commented on the allegation that the accused is linked to the BJP’s media or IT cell.
Political tensions
The episode has sharpened political tensions between the TMC-ruled West Bengal and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, raising questions about inter-state police coordination in politically sensitive cases.
West Bengal police are seeking legal advice to determine their next course of action with regard to the alleged obstruction, sources said.
Efforts to apprehend the accused are continuing, West Bengal police added.