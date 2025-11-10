Car involved in blast is i20, registered in Haryana: Centre

A powerful explosion ripped through a parked car near New Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (October 10) evening, killing at least 13 people and injuring 24 others, according to initial reports.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast. He also said the blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort. It damaged three to four other vehicles and injured pedestrians and people travelling in autorickshaws. Reports also said the car is registered in Haryana.

All angles are being probed by the investigators, and no possibility is ruled out, he said after meeting some of the injured at the LNJP hospital here.

Asked whether it was a terrorist attack, Shah said, "It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by forensics and NSG, we can't say anything. But we are not ruling out anything and investigating all angles."

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “At 6:52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light when an explosion occurred inside it. Nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the blast. Some people have died and some have been injured.”

He added that the situation was under close watch and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been briefed on the incident. Shah has, in turn, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said the fire caused by the explosion was brought under control by 7:29 pm after seven fire tenders were deployed.

While police sources indicated that the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20, some witnesses claimed the vehicle involved was a Maruti Swift Dzire. Officials said details remain unclear and that forensic teams are investigating the exact cause and nature of the blast.

Reports said the car was carrying several people and the blast occurred in the boot.