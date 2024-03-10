4 am biryanis are all the craze in Hyderabad now

Biryani is almost synonymous with Hyderabad. Initially, the Grand Hotel in the city's Abids Junction was famous for its midnight biryani. Food lovers used to flock to Doddi Road behind the hotel at midnight to tuck into biryani. It was as if the timing of the meal added to the flavour.

The trend of midnight biryani caught on in a big way. Chaderghat, considered one of the busiest areas of Hyderabad, became popular for its midnight biryanis, which are also available in many popular Iranian restaurants in the city.

Now, however, Hyderabad is witnessing a new trend – the 4 am biryani. As the name suggests, it's biryani that's available in the wee hours of the morning.

4 am stalls

Stalls that serve piping hot biryani at 4 am have sprung up in many places in the city, from Madapur and Gachibowli to Vivekananda Nagar and Borabanda, to name just a few.

In a way, it is logical. Hyderabad is a global city hosting several software companies, call centers and manufacturing companies working round the clock. Thousands of employees – many of them single, living in PG accommodations – wrap up work at dawn. The 4 am stalls offer them fresh, hot food that they can end the workday with.

Earlier, Udupi restaurants made it a habit to serve hot idli with jam in the early morning hours. Joining the tribe now are 4 am biryani stalls.

More variety

It's not just biryanis. These stalls serve other dishes as well. A restaurant owner says the number of customers is swelling, with ready takers for hot paneer kushka, chicken kushka, mutton kushka pulao and kebabs.

In the past, restaurants started their day with Irani chai. Today, biryani is on the menu, too. The dish is so popular that by 8 am, most eateries run out of biryani.

The food trend has also received a boost through Instagram influencers, who visit various restaurants, MoJo kit in tow, bringing instant fame to the eateries.

