Bomb threat to Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight; aircraft lands safely

A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London received a bomb threat, prompting airport authorities to initiate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed in Hyderabad, airport sources said on Tuesday (December 23).

The customer support service of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received an email containing a bomb threat to BA 277, which was flying from Heathrow to Hyderabad, on Monday (December 22), the sources said.

"The flight landed safely and standard safety procedures were carried out. The aircraft has since departed for Heathrow," the sources told PTI.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others, sources added.

Similar incidents

Earlier this month, two similar emails targeting Indigo's Madina-Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights were received by the airport, separately.

A Madina-Hyderabad flight was also diverted to Ahmedabad Airport.

(With agency inputs)