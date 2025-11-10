    • The Federal
    British Airways London-Hyderabad flight gets hoax bomb threat

    The flight with over 200 passengers landed safely early Monday (Nov 10); security checks confirmed the email threat received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was entirely baseless

    Agencies
    10 Nov 2025 6:58 PM IST

    Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) A British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax, police said.

    The email, received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), claimed that a bomb was onboard the aircraft, which had over 200 passengers, officials said.

    The flight landed safely in Hyderabad around 5.30 am.

    "CISF and police personnel conducted checks, but nothing suspicious was found," a police official said.

    Following the inspection, authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax.

    A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
