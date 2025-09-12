BJP condemns AI video of PM Modi’s late mother; Congress refutes allegations

The BJP on Friday (September 12) condemned an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, allegedly created and shared by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle two days earlier.

BJP condemns Bihar Congress

Sharing the clip on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Bihar Congress has crossed all limits with a disgusting video. This party has turned into ‘gaaliwadi’ instead of ‘gandhiwadi’… insulting women and mothers has become its identity. Shameful… abuse Bihar as bidi and even insult a person no longer with us.”

Poonawala said the Congress is far from showing remorse for abusing the PM's mother, alleging that the party not only justified and defended the act but has now crossed all limits with the latest video.

"Far from having remorse for abusing the PM's mother. Congress not only justified defending the accused with lies. Tariq Anwar too defended. And now Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video," he wrote.

AI video on Modi’s mother

In the AI-generated video, posted by Bihar Congress on September 10, the Prime Minister is purportedly shown dreaming of his late mother, who is criticising his politics in poll-bound Bihar.

BJP alleged that the video, which purportedly shows an AI likeness of Heeraben Modi castigating PM Modi for using her to get votes, was an insult to all women and that the Congress is stooping to new lows.

BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Making such a video is unfortunate. Congress should rise above this shamelessness. People of Bihar are angry and will make it pay in the elections."

'Bihar won’t forgive'

Echoing a similar view, senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur remarked, "RJD and Congress have shown how low politics can sink. To mock someone’s mother, who has passed away, is disgusting and shameful. The people of Bihar will never forgive them and will give a fitting reply in the polls."

"It's disgusting and shameful…they will face a humiliating defeat in the coming assembly polls." "When someone from this land abuses the late mother of PM Modi ji, the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply," Thakur said.

The controversy comes weeks after PM Modi’s late mother was allegedly abused at a Congress-RJD event in Darbhanga during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra.’

Congress responds

As the row over the AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother escalated, the Congress responded, stating that the clip was not disrespectful but merely depicted a parent advising her child.

"It is the duty of parents, and their right, to educate their children. She is only educating her child. Now, if the child feels that it is disrespectful towards him, that is his headache, not mine or yours," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Khera, who heads the party’s media and publicity department, reiterated that no disrespect was intended and accused the BJP of using the issue to play the sympathy card.

"Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, one signal that indicates disrespect. Why does the BJP try to make an issue out of everything and manufacture fake sympathy? There is no sympathy left for such things anymore. PM Modi cannot do 'touch-me-not' politics. He is in politics and must take everything — even the Opposition’s sense of humour — in stride. And there is no humour in this; there is only ‘naseehat’ (advice)," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)








