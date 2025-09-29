BJP, AAP clash after Asia Cup trophy drama: 'Players given new script for propaganda'

The Indian cricket team’s decision against collecting the 2025 Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chief of the Asian Cricket Council, which administers the tournament, has sparked a political slugfest at home.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lauded the Men in Blue for their act and accused Naqvi as the “chief propagandist for the terror state” of Pakistan, the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the Centre, accusing it of giving the players a “new script to spread propaganda in the country”.

'This is New India'

After the side led by Suryakumar Yadav thumped Pakistan by five wickets to clinch India’s ninth Asia Cup crown, Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's national information and technology department, posted on X, “India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them. We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place, a chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is.

“This is New India.”

'Cricketers made to spread propaganda'

Saurabh Bharadwaj, president of the AAP’s Delhi unit and a former minister of the state, reposted Malviya’s tweet and shared a video showing Suryakumar shaking hands with Naqvi before the tournament kicked off.

He wrote in Hindi, “At the beginning of the series, just 15 days ago, he (Yadav) shook hands with Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi and even posed for a photo. But when the match was met with protests in India, the players were given a new script to spread propaganda in the country.”

'Kejriwal's two-penny clown'

Malviya hit back soon after. He called the AAP leader “Arvind Kejriwal’s two-penny clown”.

Posting an old video showing Bharadwaj challenging Suryakumar to pay all his proceeds from matches to the kin of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the captain’s announcement after winning the championship that he would donate his entire match fee from the tournament to the families of the Indian armed forces, the BJP leader posted on X, “The two-penny AAP MLA, clown of Arvind Kejriwal, had the audacity to challenge Team India’s captain to donate his match fee to the Armed Forces in support of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Our captain responded in style.”

He also retweeted Suryakumar’s post saying the same.

Bharadwaj is not an MLA at the moment as he lost the Delhi Assembly elections against the BJP's Shikha Roy earlier this year.

Malviya slams Congress for 'not' wishing cricket team

Malviya also did not spare the Congress, the principal Opposition party. In another post, he mocked the party, saying it seemed India’s “stunning win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final has left Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress in a comatose state”.

“Just like after #OperationSindoor, when they couldn’t bring themselves to congratulate the Indian Army for its stupendous strikes, they now appear to be waiting for permission from Mohsin Naqvi and their other handlers in Pakistan before joining the nation in celebrating the Indian cricket team’s success. Put that aside — not even a single social media post from Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home,” Malviya said, adding, “Once again, Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress find themselves on the same side of the divide.”

PM recalls Operation Sindoor

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president and central minister J P Nadda also reacted to India’s win in the final.

Modi raked up Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May, saying, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Shah, whose son Jay is the chairman of the International Cricket Council and former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said on X, “A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field.”

Nadda said, “An incredible triumph! Our team's unstoppable spirit has once again left the competition in awe. India's unstoppable rise to success knows no bounds, dominating every arena!”

Earlier in the day, India made a brilliant comeback to restrict Pakistan to 146 inside 20 overs and then after losing initial wickets, banked on an unbeaten half-century from Tilak Varma and gritty knocks from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to romp home with five wickets and two balls to spare.