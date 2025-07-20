Bitra island, Lakshadweep: Why govt wants to acquire it? Why locals are up in arms?
The decision to take over Bitra island for defence use has sparked fear among its residents of displacement from traditional fishing grounds; MP opposes move
With an eye to boost national security, the Lakshadweep administration is all set to take over one of its smallest islands Bitra, for defence purposes. However, this move has sparked fears among the residents about displacement from their traditional fishing grounds.
A July 11 government notification has proposed that the department of revenue will take over the entire land area of Bitra island. The notification clarified that the initiative is “driven by the strategic location of the island, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by the civilian habitation”.
If the plan is implemented, Bitra, which is situated 483 km from Kochi, would become the third island in Lakshadweep to host a defence establishment. There is INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti and INS Jatayu in Minicoy.
Residents oppose move
The island's acquisition would impact the 300 residents living in Bitra. These residents depend on fishing and coconut cultivation, and though the island is small it has 45-sq km lagoon area used by fishermen from across the archipelago. Fishermen from other islands also come to Bitra because it has an abundance of lagoon fish, tuna and groupers,
Residents have decided to challenge the move in court, fearing the loss of livelihoods which is linked to the island’s rich marine ecosystem. According to reports, the residents have decided to fight the case legally.
Fishermen from other islands also come here because of the abundance of lagoon fish, tuna and groupers, said a Bitra resident.
Lakshadweep MP slams move
Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Congress MP Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, too, opposed the move and said he would stand by the people of Bitra.
Sayeed said in a statement issued by his office that Bitra is the smallest inhabited island in the UT and he would strongly protest against the administration's attempt to acquire it under the pretext of defense requirements.
Sayeed said that the land required for defense purposes has already been acquired by the government in several other islands. He said that targeting Bitra, which has had a permanent population for decades, without considering any of these alternatives, is completely unacceptable.
Though Bitra is a small island it has the largest lagoon in Lakshadweep, he said. Moreover, he slammed the administration for taking this decision without any consultations with the local residents and assured that he will take this up politically and legally.
Strategic importance of Bitra
An article in the CSR Journal said Bitra is strategically important to India since it lies in a key position in the Arabian Sea. Its proximity to major international shipping routes makes it vital for surveillance and defence.
According to the journal, this decision is part of a larger national plan to boost defence presence on India’s critical island territories.
"After recent strategic upgrades in the Indian navy’s bases at Minicoy and Androth islands, Bitra has come up for acquisition to complement India’s surveillance network in the Arabian Sea," it added.
Defence analysts have highlighted that establishing military bases on these islands would enable India to closely monitor bustling maritime routes, curb unlawful activities, and swiftly address maritime threats emerging from neighbouring nations.
About Bitra
According to the Lakshadweep website, Bitra is the smallest inhabited island in the territory with a land area of 0.105 sq km. Though the land area is small, its lagoon area is 45.61 sq km.
Till 1835 Bitra was the breeding ground for a number of sea birds, a favourite hunt of the Kiltan and Chetlat people.
There is a small shrine of Malik Mulla, an old Arab Saint who is said to be have been buried here and it is a place of pilgrimage for the people of other islands.
Interestingly, the first permanent settler at Bitra was a woman from Chetlat community, who with her son set up a permanent home here at 1945.