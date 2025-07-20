Bitra island, Lakshadweep: Why govt wants to acquire it? Why locals are up in arms?

With an eye to boost national security, the Lakshadweep administration is all set to take over one of its smallest islands Bitra, for defence purposes. However, this move has sparked fears among the residents about displacement from their traditional fishing grounds.

A July 11 government notification has proposed that the department of revenue will take over the entire land area of Bitra island. The notification clarified that the initiative is “driven by the strategic location of the island, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by the civilian habitation”.

If the plan is implemented, Bitra, which is situated 483 km from Kochi, would become the third island in Lakshadweep to host a defence establishment. There is INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti and INS Jatayu in Minicoy.

Residents oppose move

The island's acquisition would impact the 300 residents living in Bitra. These residents depend on fishing and coconut cultivation, and though the island is small it has 45-sq km lagoon area used by fishermen from across the archipelago. Fishermen from other islands also come to Bitra because it has an abundance of lagoon fish, tuna and groupers,

Also read: India becoming major responsible and respectable maritime power: PM Modi

Residents have decided to challenge the move in court, fearing the loss of livelihoods which is linked to the island’s rich marine ecosystem. According to reports, the residents have decided to fight the case legally.

Fishermen from other islands also come here because of the abundance of lagoon fish, tuna and groupers, said a Bitra resident.

Lakshadweep MP slams move

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Congress MP Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, too, opposed the move and said he would stand by the people of Bitra.

Sayeed said in a statement issued by his office that Bitra is the smallest inhabited island in the UT and he would strongly protest against the administration's attempt to acquire it under the pretext of defense requirements.