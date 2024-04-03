The Federal
Maritime security agencies conduct 2-day Sagar Kavach exercise off Lakshadweep
A similar exercise was conducted jointly by Indian Navy, Coast Guard and other agencies last year | Photo: Indian Navy/website

Agencies
3 April 2024 12:41 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-04-03 12:41:34.0)

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A two-day exercise involving all maritime security agencies of the country was conducted off the Lakshadweep Islands from April 1-2, officials said on Wednesday.

During the exercise, validation of the effectiveness of coastal security mechanisms while dealing with asymmetric threats emanating from the sea was undertaken, they said.

Assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, fisheries, customs and other security agencies were engaged in the coastal security exercise -- Sagar Kavach 01/24.

"Validation of effectiveness of coastal security mechanism while dealing with asymmetric threat emanating from the sea were undertaken," a senior official said.

The exercise witnessed enhanced preparedness, response mechanism, surveillance capabilities and coordination between the coastal security stakeholders, the officials said. PTI

