Bihar SIR can be set aside if illegality is proven, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 12) said that the results of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar can be set aside even if any illegality is established as late as September.

The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar that is currently being conducted by the Election Commission (EC), ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The petitioners, which include the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), are arguing that the revision process lacks necessary safeguards and could lead to the disenfranchisement of voters.

The hearing is scheduled to extend to Wednesday (August 13).

On July 28, while hearing a batch of petitions on July 28, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi had orally said that it would step in if there is any mass exclusion of voters.

While the Opposition has been demanding a debate on Bihar SIR in both Houses of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 6 said that the issue cannot be discussed as it is being heard by the Supreme Court.

EC's assurance

The Election Commission on August 10 told the apex court that there would be no deletion of any voter's name from the draft electoral roll in Bihar without issuance of prior notice, affording opportunity to voters to be heard and given a reasoned order.

The poll panel also said that the statutory framework does not require it to prepare or share any separate list of names of people not included in the draft electoral rolls, or publish the reasons for non-inclusion of anyone in the draft rolls for any reason.

In its additional affidavit, the poll panel said the first stage of SIR was completed and draft electoral roll was duly published on August 1.

"It is further submitted that, as a matter of policy and in strict adherence to the principles of natural justice, no deletion of any elector's name from the draft electoral roll, published on August 1, 2025, shall be undertaken without: (i) issuance of a prior notice to the concerned elector indicating the proposed deletion and the grounds thereof, (ii) affording a reasonable opportunity of being heard and furnishing relevant documents, and (iii) passing of a reasoned and speaking order by the competent authority," it said.

Two-tier appeal mechanism

It said these safeguards are further reinforced by a robust two-tier appeal mechanism prescribed under the relevant rules, thereby ensuring that every elector has adequate recourse against any adverse action.

The EC said to ensure that no wrongful deletion from the draft rolls was carried out, strict directions were issued to prevent deletion without notice and a speaking order by the competent authority, with provision for appeals under section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The poll panel said it is taking every possible step to ensure that no eligible elector is excluded from the electoral roll.

Association For Democratic Reforms, which has challenged the EC's June 24 order directing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, has filed a fresh application seeking direction to publish names of around 65 lakh deleted voters, with the mention whether they are dead, permanently migrated or not considered for any other reason.