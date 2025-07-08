Bharat Bandh on July 9 may disrupt banks, transport, and postal services

A nationwide strike has been called on Wednesday (July 9) by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions along with farmers’ and rural workers’ organisations.

According to reports, over 25 crore workers — from sectors ranging from banking and insurance to postal services to coal mining — are expected to participate in the bandh.

The protest is branded as "Bharat Bandh". It aims to oppose the government's policies, which the unions term as "pro-corporate" and "anti-worker".

Also Read: 25 crore workers all set to join Bharat Bandh on July 9

Nationwide strike

The trade unions have issued a call to “make the nationwide general strike a grand success,” citing months of intensive preparations across formal and informal sectors.

The forum also alleged that the economic policies are harming the labourers due to increasing unemployment, rising prices of goods and depression in wages.

Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha told PTI that major services that will get affected as the protest would see "strong participation across industries and services, both public and private."

Financial services

The banking unions have not confirmed about disruption of services due to the strike. Financial services will be affected as per the bandh organisers.

Banking operations will be impacted as bank employees of the banking services might join the strike leading to disruptions in services.

Transport

Public transport systems across the country might also affected due to the strike.

While there is no official announcement from the state governments, the statement from the union mentioned that the transport system will get disrupted.

Taxis, and app-based cab services could be impacted as trade unions and affiliated groups plan protest marches and road demonstrations in several cities.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Commuters stranded as many buses stay off roads in Punjab

Railways

As of now, there is no official announcement about a nationwide railway strike on July 9.

However, since large-scale protests and road blockades are expected in several parts of the country, train services may experience delays or disruptions in certain regions.

Postal services

Postal services in India that are highly dependent on the workers might also get affected due to the strike.

Also Read: Bharat bandh called by farmers' group on February 16; What's open, what is not?

Coal mining and factories

Coal and non-coal mineral factories and organisations will also take part in the strike leading to disturbances in these services or other services dependent on them.

Union leaders from NMDC will also join the strike. NMDC is a public sector undertaking that is involved in production of minerals.

Workers from companies like NMDC and various state-run entities in the steel and mineral sectors have confirmed their participation.