Bharat bandh called by farmers' group on February 16; What's open, what is not?

The protesting farmers, who are part of the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' March, have now called for a nation-wide Bharat bandh tomorrow (February 16).

One of the key farmers' groups leading the protest against the government, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with the central trade unions has announced a 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' on February 16. This bandh is to highlight the unfulfilled promises made during the 2020 farmers protest by the Modi-led central government.

Bandh timings, what will be open, what will not?

The timings of the Gramin Bharat Bandh are from 6 am to 4 pm.The farmers will also participate in blocking major roads across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The strike is likely to affect transport services, agricultural activities like MNREGA work, village shops, rural industrial services and private offices. Public transport will not ply as the roadway employees are expected to be taking part in the Gramin Bharat bandh.

The Bharat Bandh on Friday will not, however, affect emergency services like ambulance operations, medical shops, marriage, schools, etc., said media reports.

They will ensure passage to students going for their CBSE board exams, ambulances, in cases of death, marriage, newspaper supply etc., said the SKM. No agricultural or rural worker will work on the bandh day.

According to media reports, village shops, grain markets, vegetable markets, governmental and non-governmental offices, rural industrial and service sector establishments, as well as private sector enterprises, have been urged to shut down by SKM.

CTU and SKM join hands

"The Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have given a united call for an industrial/sectoral strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on February 16. They have joined forces to bring together all sections of the labouring classes who face the severest brunt of the attack by the BJP-led government's pro-corporate, anti-people policies," said the statement.

The Bharat bandh call comes even as hundreds of farmers marching from Punjab towards Delhi have been stopped at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala, about 200 kilometres away from Delhi. Tear gas was used on them by Haryana security forces to disperse them. The authorities have put up massive concrete blockages to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital.

Board exams

As the CBSE Board Exam 2024 started on February 15, with more than 5 lakh students giving the exam at 877 centres, the Board has asked students to reach 30 minutes before the exam starts. Due to the ongoing situation in Delhi, the board has cautioned schools and parents to ensure children plan in advance to reach the examination venue on time.

Demands of farmers



The farmers are demanding a minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month, repeal of four labour codes, guaranteed employment as a fundamental right. They also want a Minimum Support Price for crops based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission of C2+50 (input cost of capital 50 per cent), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, and no smart metres.