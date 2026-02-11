Bharat Bandh tomorrow: What will remain open and what may be shut

The Bharat Bandh on Thursday (February 12) called by several trade unions and backed by farmers’ groups as well as by bank unions, is likely to cause severe disruption in terms of transport and banking services.

Attendance in government offices may be affected depending on the participation of employees. However, since neither the Reserve Bank of India nor any individual bank has not yet declared a bank holiday on February 12, bank branches will remain open despite delay or disruption in services.

The Bharat Bandh is supported by major trade unions, including AITUC, CITU, INTUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, HMS, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Bharatiya Kisan Union and AIKS.

Why call for Bharat Bandh

The trade unions are opposing the four labour codes that replaced 29 existing labour laws last year, alleging that the new framework weakens workers’ protections, dilutes job security and gives employers greater flexibility in hiring and retrenchment.

They have also flagged concerns related to privatisation, wage matters and the absence of adequate social security measures. Union representatives said that strike notices have been issued across most sectors and industries and that preparations are underway.

Among their principal demands are the repeal of the four labour codes and associated rules, withdrawal of the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. They have further sought restoration of MGNREGA and scrapping of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

Will banks and schools be closed?

No nationwide closure has been announced for schools and colleges. Educational institutions in certain states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha, may remain shut depending on local support for the bandh or disruption to transport services.

Public sector bank branches are expected to see some impact as employees and officers have declared their participation in the strike. Major unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), AIBOA and BEFI, have asked members to join the protest.

State Bank of India stated on Tuesday that a nationwide bank strike is scheduled for February 12, 2026, and cautioned customers that certain services may be affected. Quoting the bank, Reuters reported, “Work may be impacted to a limited extent during the strike.”

IDBI Bank has also confirmed receipt of an official strike notice from bank unions.

No bank holiday declared on February 12

While the call by leading banking unions has prompted concern among customers, neither individual banks nor the Reserve Bank of India have declared February 12 a bank holiday. Branches are therefore likely to remain open, though some services may operate with delays.

Customers could experience interruptions in branch transactions, cheque processing, deposits and withdrawals. Online banking and ATM facilities are expected to continue functioning, although minor delays cannot be ruled out. Private sector banks may operate as usual, but services could differ by region.

Will transport be impacted?

Public transport in some areas may face disruption due to demonstrations and possible road blockades or “chakka jam.” Markets and commercial establishments in affected locations may remain closed.

Attendance in government offices across several states could be reduced depending on the level of employee participation. Essential services, including hospitals and ambulance operations, are expected to continue without interruption.

Airports and key utilities are also likely to function, though travellers have been advised to plan for potential traffic delays.

Farmers support strike over India-US trade deal

Farmers’ organisations such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) have extended support to the strike.

In a statement released on Saturday, SKM termed the proposed trade agreement framework a “total surrender” of Indian agriculture to American multinational corporations. The organisation claimed that opening domestic markets to dairy products, animal feed, soybean oil and other farm imports could adversely affect local producers, reported the Economic Times.

SKM has also called for the resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that farmers were misled regarding the inclusion of dairy products in free trade agreements with the UK, New Zealand and the European Union.

AIKS leader Krishna Prasad said such trade arrangements could have lasting consequences for India’s agriculture and dairy sectors, adding that comparable agreements signed by the US and EU largely advance their own economic interests.