    Members of Khordha District unit of CITU block the national highway at Bhubaneswar, supporting the Bharat Bandh call by 10 central trade unions. Screenshot: ANI/X

    Nationwide strike in progress; Rahul to participate in ‘Bihar Bandh’

    Strike called by 10 central trade unions comprising 25 crore workers to oppose ‘anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies' of Centre

    9 July 2025 10:09 AM IST  (Updated:2025-07-09 05:21:47)

    A forum of 10 central trade unions went on strike across the country on Wednesday (July 9) affecting postal, banking, electricity, public transport among several other services.

    The forum has claimed that 25 crore workers are being mobilised for the "general strike" in protest against the new labour codes, along with other issues.

    Agitation in Bengal, Kerala, Bihar

    All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that the general strike started across the country on Wednesday morning and she has received reports and pictures of the agitation from states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

    She said banking, postal, and electricity services will be affected by the strike.

    She said copper and coal mining will be hit, while the impact will also be felt on public transport in several states.

    Farmers to protest

    She further said the farmers' unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will also hold protest in their areas.

    The unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers.

    2025-07-09 04:39:09
    bharat bandh
