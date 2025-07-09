Nationwide strike in progress; Rahul to participate in ‘Bihar Bandh’
Strike called by 10 central trade unions comprising 25 crore workers to oppose ‘anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies' of Centre
A forum of 10 central trade unions went on strike across the country on Wednesday (July 9) affecting postal, banking, electricity, public transport among several other services.
The forum has claimed that 25 crore workers are being mobilised for the "general strike" in protest against the new labour codes, along with other issues.
Agitation in Bengal, Kerala, Bihar
All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that the general strike started across the country on Wednesday morning and she has received reports and pictures of the agitation from states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.
She said banking, postal, and electricity services will be affected by the strike.
She said copper and coal mining will be hit, while the impact will also be felt on public transport in several states.
Farmers to protest
She further said the farmers' unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will also hold protest in their areas.
The unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers.
Live Updates
- 9 July 2025 10:42 AM IST
#WATCH | Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to join Mahagathbandhan protest against electoral rolls revision in poll-bound Bihar pic.twitter.com/50dXxcG2dN— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025
- 9 July 2025 10:27 AM IST
Total shutdown in Kerala
A 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies, including the four new labour codes brought life in Kerala to a complete standstill on Wednesday.
The strike, which began Tuesday midnight has received strong support from trade unions and Left-leaning organisations in the CPI(M)-ruled state.
The nationwide general strike has been called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 central trade unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations.
From public transport to government offices, the strike has seen widespread participation across the state.
Kerala is witnessing a total shutdown, with shops, institutions, and most services remaining closed.
Roads wore a deserted look as buses stayed off the streets, and workers across various sectors stayed away from their duties in solidarity.
However, essential services like healthcare, emergency services, and milk supply have been exempted from the strike to avoid public hardship.