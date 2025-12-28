Bengaluru razing: Kerala UDF leader defends Karnataka govt, rejects comparison with UP incidents

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary and Kerala's Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty on Sunday (December 28) said the demolition of houses in Bengaluru was not comparable to what had happened in Uttar Pradesh after he spoke with leaders in the neighbouring state of Karnataka. The IUML is the second-biggest ally in Kerala's Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), which is spearheaded by the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Kunhalikutty said he had spoken to various leaders in Karnataka, including the chief minister. "They said that the demolition in Karnataka is not comparable to what happened in Uttar Pradesh and that people from all communities were affected in Bengaluru," he said.

Rehabilitation assurance

Kunhalikutty added that those who lost their houses would be rehabilitated. "Attractive rehabilitation packages will be provided by the government. It is cheap politics to take advantage of the issue knowing that a Congress government is in power in Karnataka," he said.

War of words between Karnataka, Kerala leaders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday strongly criticised the reported demolition of Muslim houses in Bengaluru, describing it as shocking and painful. Vijayan expressed surprise that what he described as "bulldozer justice" was carried out under a Congress-led government in Karnataka.

The accusations saw reactions from the Karnataka government, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar counteraccusing Vijayan of interfering in his state's internal matters.

According to the Congress leader, the structures that were removed were unauthorised, and the act was carried out in accordance with the law. Shivakumar also found an ally in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who said the action was not punitive in nature but legal and accused his Kerala counterpart's remarks as politically driven.

Media reports said the demolition drive was carried out last week in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, to remove more than 200 houses in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony.

The operation was reportedly conducted by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear what were described as encroachments on land earmarked for a proposed waste processing unit.

UDF seat-sharing in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty said no discussions on seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala had begun within the UDF.

He clarified that no unnecessary demands would be raised during the seat-sharing talks. "We are not going to take unnecessary political advantage. We will get what we deserve," he said.

The UDF has decided to complete seat-sharing discussions and finalise candidates by the end of January or early February. The Kerala Assembly elections are expected to be held in March-April 2026.

