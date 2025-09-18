Good news for fish lovers as Bangladesh Hilsa arrives in India ahead of Durga Puja

In what would give India’s connoisseurs of fish and Bengalis in particular a major boost ahead of Durga Puja, the first consignment of 2,000 kilograms (kg) of Hilsa arrived in Tripura from Bangladesh on Thursday (September 18), a local exporter in Agartala said. Consignments were also received in Kolkata in West Bengal.

More consignments of the much sought-after delicacy from Bangladesh's Padma River were expected to reach the Indian shores soon, as Dhaka approved to export 12 tonnes of Hilsa at a set price of USD 9 (about Rs 1,125) a kg.

“The first consignment of 2,000 kg of Hilsa arrived at Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) here on Thursday. This year, the price will be high because of less production of the fish in Bangladesh," Tapas Ghosh, a fish importer told PTI.

He said a Hilsa weighing around a kg is expected to sell in the wholesale markets between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000. Last year, Tripura saw arrival of 20 tonnes of Hilsa from Bangladesh at a wholesale price ranging from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500, Ghosh added.

Subhash Das, secretary of the Battala Wholesale Fish Market Committee in Agartala, also confirmed the arrival of the iconic fish in local markets but warned of higher prices this year.

“The reason is simple. Production of Hilsa is less in Bangladesh and there’s an upward trend in the US dollar,” he said.

He added the price would gradually go down with arrival of more consignments in the north-eastern state.

Nanigopal Das, the secretary of Matsya Babasiye Samity at Golbazar Wholesale market said, “Hilsa imported from Odisha and West Bengal is available in Agartala-based markets and elsewhere. The price is reasonable at Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per kg.

“The taste of Hilsa from Odisha’s Paradeep, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat is not far from what we get in the delicious fish from Bangladesh. We are no longer dependent on Bangladesh's Hilsa because of steady supply from various parts of our country,” he added.

“We have information that the price of Hilsa set by the Bangladesh government at 9 US dollar or around Rs 1,125 per kg is not available in the neighbouring country. Currently, a kg of Hilsa is sold at Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 in Bangladesh,” he said.

Hilsas arrive in Kolkata markets

Hilsa also arrived in the markets of Kolkata, just weeks ahead of Durga Puja. On Wednesday (September 17) night, truckloads of the fish reached the state capital from Bangaon border with Bangladesh. According to Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, the first consignment saw the arrival of 50 metric tonnes of Hilsa. Another 50 metric tonne reached soon after.

On Thursday (September 18) morning, fish traders in the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah bought Hilsa in auction. It was learnt that a kg of Hilsa would cost between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,700 in the retail market but the price could go up depending on the demand, the newspaper cited traders as saying.

While ‘Hilsa ties’ between India and Bangladesh have traditionally been prosperous, recent frictions in relations between the two neighbours had created uncertainty in the minds of Hilsa lovers in India. But the fish’s arrival now would dispel their doubts.

(With Agency inputs)