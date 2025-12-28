Bangladesh calls attacks on Hindus ‘isolated incidents’ after India flags concerns

Bangladesh on Sunday (December 28) dismissed India’s concerns over the safety of Hindu minorities in the country, describing recent incidents involving members of the community as “isolated criminal acts” rather than evidence of systemic persecution.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, Bangladesh said remarks by the spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not reflect realities on the ground and were based on inaccurate and exaggerated narratives.



“The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh’s longstanding tradition of communal harmony,” the statement said.

India flags minority safety

The reaction came two days after the MEA termed attacks on Hindus by radical elements in Bangladesh as “unacceptable” and said New Delhi expected those responsible to be brought to justice. India said it remained deeply concerned about continuing violence against minority communities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, and urged Dhaka to ensure their safety and security.

India condemned the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18 and said it expected accountability for those involved.

The MEA also referred to another fatal attack on a Hindu man in Rajbari district earlier this month and said independent sources had recorded thousands of violent incidents against minorities in recent months, including killings, arson and land seizures, calling on Bangladesh to ensure justice and protection for minority communities.

Dhaka rejects persecution narrative

Responding to these references, Bangladesh said there were “systematic attempts” to portray isolated criminal incidents as proof of widespread persecution of Hindus. It alleged that such narratives were being selectively amplified and distorted to fuel hostility against Bangladesh, its people and its diplomatic missions in India.



The Bangladeshi foreign ministry also challenged one of the cases cited by India, stating that the individual involved was a listed criminal who died while allegedly carrying out extortion along with a Muslim accomplice, who was later arrested. Presenting the incident as an example of minority persecution was “misleading and not factual”, it said.

Dhaka urged stakeholders in India to refrain from spreading what it called misleading narratives, warning that such actions could harm good-neighbourly relations and erode mutual trust between the two countries.