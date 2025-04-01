Autism Awareness Day 2025: Advancing neurodiversity and sustainability goals

World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2, returns in 2025 with the theme “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

This year’s theme explores the role of neurodiversity in shaping policies that promote accessibility, equality, and innovation across multiple sectors.



Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication.

Understanding the spectrum

The term Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics. Appropriate support, accommodation and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society.

Need for awareness

The stigmatisation and discrimination associated with neurological differences remain substantial obstacles to diagnosis and therapies. Early diagnosis and supportive therapies are key to helping children with autism realise their full potential.

It is important to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

Autism in India

A 2021 study in the Indian Journal of Paediatrics estimates that autism affects approximately 1 in 68 children in India.

Also, boys are more commonly affected by autism than girls, with a male-to-female ratio of approximately 3:1.

A 2023 ET Health World report states that around 18 million people in India have autism, with 1 to 1.5% of children aged 2 to 9 diagnosed with ASD.

Promoting inclusivity

Global experts, policymakers, and autistic voices should come together to spotlight areas like accessible healthcare, quality education, inclusive employment, and urban planning.

These discussions reinforce how embracing neurodiversity contributes not just to equality, but to innovation and social progress as well.

Educational institutions should adopt learning styles that suit students with neurodiversity, while companies should be encouraged to recognise neurodiversity as a strength in the workforce.

Celebrating unique talents

Within the diverse spectrum of autism, individuals exhibit a remarkable array of strengths that extend beyond conventional norms.

These strengths, spanning enhanced attention to detail, exceptional memory, and a profound aptitude for logical thinking, characterise the unique talents within the autism community.

Celebrating and nurturing these strengths is paramount, as they not only contribute to the individual's personal growth but also serve to enrich the world around them.

Savant syndrome in autism refers to rare, exceptional skills in areas like math, music, art, or memory, highlighting unique strengths within the spectrum.

Moving beyond myths

Autism is not a flaw, it’s a variation of human wiring. This World Autism Awareness Day, the call is clear: Accept autistic individuals, celebrate their abilities, and ensure they are integral to every part of society.

World Autism Awareness Day 2025 will reinforce the need for sustained efforts to eliminate barriers, promote inclusive policies, and recognise the contributions of autistic individuals to society and the achievement of the sustainable development goals.