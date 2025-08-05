August 5: National Work Like a Dog day salutes grit, grind and even naps

August 5 is Work Like a Dog Day! But wait—are we celebrating the hard work of our canine friends or the humans that put in extra effort at work? Trick question.

It’s both.

The day was created to honour overachieving canines and overworked humans.

Whether it’s a sniffer dog at customs or that one office superstar making everyone else look lazy, it is the day we celebrate those who go above and beyond for their careers.

Also Read: Employee with Rs 3.8 LPA salary forced to work 12-hour shift, netizens react

'It’s a dog’s life?'

You’ve probably heard the phrases “working like a dog” or “it’s a dog’s life” when someone is referring to working on a task without taking any breaks.

The phrase “working like a dog” has roots in farm life, where dogs toiled from sun-up to sun-down. The modern equivalent? People who respond to “urgent” emails on a Sunday.

It's a day to celebrate all the dogs who help us in our everyday lives and all the people who work tirelessly.

Mysterious origins

No one really knows who invented Work Like a Dog Day — probably someone over-caffeinated with a fondness for dogs.

Some say that Work Like a Dog day can be traced back to the labor movement in the United States.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, working conditions were often very harsh, with long hours and little rest.

Workers began to band together to demand better treatment, and one of their rallying cries was "work like a dog."

Also Read: HDFC Bank employee falls from chair in office, dies; colleagues allege 'work pressure'

Celebrate with flair

Not sure how to mark the occasion? Try some of these ideas:

Take your dog to work with you! If your workplace is dog-friendly, this is the perfect way to pep up the day.

Put up signs or posters around your workspace that say "Work Like a Dog Day" or "I Work Like a Dog." This will help get everyone in on the fun.

Have a potluck lunch or dinner where everyone brings their favorite dish. This is a great way to bond with your co-workers and show your appreciation for their hard work.

And if you are that go-getter who never skips a deadline, feel free to reward yourself. Preferably with snacks. Lots of them.

Why it matters

This isn't just about glorifying exhaustion. It’s about recognising those who bring consistent effort.

It's a day to remember how hard work pays off and enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done. Hard work isn't always glamorous, but it is worthy of appreciation.

It's also a day to show appreciation for those who work hard every day. So let's all take a moment to celebrate work like a dog day!

Also Read: Bengaluru: Irate techies protest over 14-hour work day; 'we are already exhausted, overworked'

Celebrate others too

Not feeling productive? That’s okay. Today’s also about appreciating those who are.

Send them a thank-you meme, or just stop making passive-aggressive comments about how hard they work.

Because while working like a dog sounds noble, even dogs eventually get to nap in a sunny spot.

So after a day of industrious grind, don’t forget to reward yourself — preferably with snacks and a solid nap. You've earned it.

Work like a dog. Nap like one too.