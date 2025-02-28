Employee with Rs 3.8 LPA salary forced to work 12-hour shift, netizens react

In a now deleted post on Reddit that was shared on February 25, a user posted a screenshot of his boss sending a message on Telegram asking the team to work a 12-hour shift. This triggered a heated debate online.

The manager can be seen saying that he wants no ‘gap’ in the work, and if anyone has an issue they should request a change of team.

The user posted the screenshot on Reddit titled, "Today manager posted this on telegram group when I refused to work for 12 hrs with a basic pay of 3.8lpm (sic)" and asked netizens for suggestions on what to do.

Several netizens reacted with ire towards the boss and requested the user to leave his job or stick to leaving on time and not engage in overtime.

Boss won't 'entertain anyone'

The screenshot posted by the user is from a Telegram group, reportedly from his office’s team group. The manager’s language was blunt and borderline rude as he stated in informal Hindi that he expects everyone to be on the night shift and to not miss a single day of work.

The boss goes on to say that if anyone has an issue they can talk to him and resolve it immediately, but added that he will not "entertain anyone" if there is any "gap" in the work.

He also said, “If anyone feels like this is a lot of pressure, they should talk to Batra sir and can get their team changed.”

Netizens’ response

Many Indian netizens pointed out that the text messages by the boss were unprofessional and highlight the toxicity of work culture in the country, where staying overtime is almost mandatory.

Many were outraged, calling the manager "insufferable" and "rude".

Some suggested that the user leave, saying, "If you don't have financial responsibilities, Leave right now. If not, find a better job, [it] depends on what you do but try your best to be good at it (sic)."

A few of them felt distracted by Telegram being used as an official platform for professional communication.

A user said, “Say sure sir and log out at 6 pm daily. The next day, if he asks, say ‘yes’ to it sir and do the same. Repeat without any guilt or shame."

Other users said that if the boss wants no "gap", he should hire more people or pay the existing employees more, adding that the employee should work for extra hours and then take more sick leaves, citing the boss overworking the team as a reason for getting health issues.