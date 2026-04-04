Inside explosive Ashok Kharat case: 'Rasputin of Maharashtra' | Capital Beat

As the arrest of self-styled godman and rape-accused Ashok Kharat takes Maharashtra politics by storm, The Federal spoke with senior journalists Yogesh Pawar and Amey Tirodhkar, and Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil in this episode of Capital Beat to understand the issue and its political ramifications.

Also read: Maharashtra govt sanctioned Rs 1 cr for temple linked to arrested godman Ashok Kharat

During the discussion, issues such as allegations of sexual exploitation, blackmail, and links with political figures in the state came up.

Kharat’s arrest by Nashik Police in a sexual exploitation and rape case in March has triggered widespread controversy, with multiple objectionable videos reportedly seized during the investigation. The case has gained attention due to the alleged involvement of high-profile individuals and the emergence of call data records linking the accused to political figures.

Footage circulating online shows political personalities attending events with Kharat, while call records indicate communication between him and several leaders. The developments have intensified demands for accountability and raised concerns about the scale of the alleged network.

Women hypnotised?

The discussion highlighted claims that Kharat used intimidation and manipulation to exploit women. Videos have surfaced allegedly showing attempts to hypnotise women, while investigators are examining how these recordings were made and leaked.

Tirodkar described the scale of the case, stating, “If this case is properly investigated, then Kharat will not be just an extremist, but he is going to be the Rasputin of Maharashtra in the last 10 years.”

The discussion also referenced allegations that Kharat operated a broader network involving politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Questions have been raised about whether the case is confined to Maharashtra or extends beyond the state's boundaries.

Concerns over investigation

The handling of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has come under scrutiny, particularly regarding the selective release of call data records and videos. Concerns were raised about whether all relevant information is being made public.

Also read: How in Sirsa, a slain journalist’s memory coexists with faith in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram

Pawar noted the risk of selective disclosures, stating, “So much of it is coming out and so much more is not coming out… this is very selectively being leaked.”

Patil emphasised the seriousness of the case and called for stronger oversight, stating, “This case is very serious… we have demanded that at least an additional director general of police rank-level woman officer should be employed to investigate such cases.”

Political links and accountability demands

The panel discussed allegations of connections between Kharat and political leaders, including claims that ministers and officials had regular contact with him. Opposition parties have demanded further investigation into these links.

Patil said, “These are high-profile people involved. It shows the real face of high-profile society encompassing bureaucrats, politicians, businessmen.”

The show also referenced claims of government approvals being granted to Kharat-linked institutions through irregular means, prompting calls for accountability from political leaders.

Modus operandi and exploitation pattern

The case has drawn parallels with previous incidents involving self-styled godmen accused of exploitation and blackmail. The alleged modus operandi involved creating an aura of supernatural power and using it to influence victims.

“The modus operandi in this case is not a new template… we’ve had a string of godmen… using them to blackmail women into submission,” said Pawar.

Tirodkar added that Kharat cultivated influence by projecting supernatural abilities, stating, “There was a buzz that this person… is having some kind of extraordinary power… and on that basis he used to have huge influence in the corridors of power.”

Video evidence and leak concerns

A key aspect of the case involves video recordings allegedly captured through hidden cameras installed by a staff member. These recordings were reportedly handed over to the SIT, but questions remain about how they entered the public domain.

According to Tirodkar, “One of the staffers has put up a CCTV camera… and he himself has handed over these videos in a pen drive to the SIT.”

Concerns were also raised about the impact of these leaks on the victims, with fears that public exposure could discourage more women from coming forward.

Also read: Why a look back at the ‘Me Too’ movement elicits mixed reactions in women

Pawar highlighted this issue, saying, “The idea of putting out these videos is also very troubling… other women… will not have the gumption to come ahead and speak.”

Scale of network and financial links

The discussion also touched on allegations of money laundering and power brokering. Kharat was described as a figure who connected corporate interests with political systems.

Pawar said, “He (Kharat) sort of positioned himself as a power broker… in terms of land acquisition… and in the process amass a lot of wealth.”

Tirodkar added, “There is a buzz that he used to launder a lot of money… hundreds of crores… and used to visit many senior politicians’ homes.”

The show also referenced claims that the accused had influence in multiple sectors, including administration and sports bodies.

Demand for independent probe

The panellists repeatedly stressed the need for an independent investigation to ensure credibility and transparency. Suggestions included oversight by a retired or sitting high court judge.

“This case should be investigated under some kind of retired high court judge… otherwise we will not get anything,” Patil remarked.

Also read: Voices from behind the silence: What it means ‘to survive’ sexual violence

Pawar echoed similar concerns, stating, “It is extremely unlikely that we’ll arrive at any kind of truth if it continues to come out in this way.”

Tirodkar emphasised the need to focus on the core allegations, stating, “This is not about those women… but this is becoming a political battle.”

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.