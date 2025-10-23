Amitabh Kant opts for Mahindra XEV9, urges Lokpal to drop BMWs and go local

Amid the controversy over the Lokpal’s plan to procure seven BMW luxury cars for its members, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday (October 22) announced that he has switched to an electric vehicle, urging “those wanting to buy BMWs” to switch to the Make in India EV experience instead.

Also Read: Anti-graft body Lokpal to buy 7 BMW cars for Rs 5 cr, one for each member

Homegrown EVs

Kant said he has opted for a Mahindra XEV9, describing it as a symbol of India’s transition to electric mobility, and encouraged others to choose homegrown EVs over imported luxury cars.

“I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV9, embracing born electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology and superb driving performance,” Kant wrote on X, sharing photos with his new car.

He added, “Delighted to contribute to India’s journey towards a greener future while supporting Make in India innovation and manufacturing. The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles — it is about powering India’s progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry.”

Kant further remarked, “Those wanting to buy BMWs should switchover to Make in India EV experience. It will elevate you to another level.”

Also Read: ‘Who will probe corrupt Lokpal’: Anti-graft body faces ire for Rs 5 cr tender for 7 BMW cars

Kant slams BMW tender

Earlier, on Tuesday (October 21), Kant had criticised the anti-graft body Lokpal for issuing a tender to purchase seven BMW 3 Series 330Li M Sport cars worth about Rs 5 crore, meant for the Lokpal’s chairman and six members.

“They need to cancel this tender and go in for Make in India Electric Vehicles — either Mahindra’s XEV9E, BE6 or Tata’s Harrier EV. They are top-class vehicles,” he said on X.

According to the tender dated October 16, the Lokpal sought bids for the BMW 330Li M Sport models, with vendors required to conduct a seven-day training programme for drivers on the cars’ electronic systems and operations. The last date for bid submission of bids is November 6 and the evaluation of bids is set to begin on November 7.

Also Read: Opposition slams Lokpal calling it 'Shauq Pal' over Rs 5-crore BMW car tender

Tragic irony: Congress

The move has drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning the propriety of spending public money on luxury cars.

Congress leader P Chidambaram asked why the Lokpal’s chairman and members required BMWs when Supreme Court judges use modest sedans.

“Why spend public money to acquire these cars? I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars,” he said on X.

Echoing similar concerns, Abhishek Singhvi wrote, “To see this anti-corruption body now ordering BMWs for its members is tragic irony — the guardians of integrity chasing luxury over legitimacy.”