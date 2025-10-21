Anti-graft body Lokpal to buy 7 BMW cars for Rs 5 cr, one for each member

The Office of the Lokpal of India, the country's anti-corruption watchdog, has moved ahead with a plan to procure seven high-end BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury vehicles through a public tender, inviting intense criticism.

According to the tender, initiated on October 16, the Lokpal intends to purchase seven BMW 3 Series Li cars, one for each member, including its Chairperson, former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar. Each car is priced at over Rs 70 lakh.





Lokpal invites bids for BMW cars

A notification dated October 16 states, “The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li cars to the Lokpal of India.”

The tender notice mentions that the bidding will remain valid for 90 days from the date of opening.

The tender process, which is open for public bidding, comes as the Lokpal continues to formalise its administrative and logistical operations.

The tender invites interested parties to submit their bids, with the evaluation process scheduled to begin on November 7.

The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi govt, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves! pic.twitter.com/AEEE2gPMtp — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 21, 2025

Lokpal staff to be trained on operating new vehicles

According to an India Today report quoting sources, the total cost for all seven vehicles is expected to exceed Rs 5 crore.

Also Read: SC stays Lokpal order to entertain complaints against sitting HC judge, says 'very disturbing'

Media reports also indicate that BMW will provide at least seven days of training to Lokpal drivers and staff, including teaching them about the electronic systems of the cars and their proper operation.

The tender is part of a procurement process to ensure the vehicles acquired meet the operational and administrative needs of the Lokpal.

Lokpal wants to buy 7 luxury BMW cars worth ₹5 crore for itself.This is the same institution that was supposed to fight corruption after the so-called “India Against Corruption” movement — a movement backed by the RSS and designed only to bring down the Congress government.… — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 21, 2025

Social media backlash

The notification has triggered sharp criticism online, with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan among those criticising the anti-corruption body.

Bhushan accused the government of having “ground to dust” the Lokpal “by appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!”

The Congress youth wing also criticised the decision, declaring, “The institution of Lokpal, once a symbol of accountability, lies in ruins... Why is the government buying luxury foreign cars for a body that is missing key appointments?”