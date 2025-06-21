Discussion | ‘English is power’: Rahul slams Shah’s ‘shame’ remark

In a fiery interview on The Federal’s Capital Beat, political theorist and Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that English speakers in India will one day “feel ashamed”. The remarks, made at a book launch, have sparked national debate over language politics, cultural pride, and access to opportunity. Shepherd unpacks the deeper ideological goals of the RSS-BJP, accusing them of trying to control education, hinder social mobility, and distract from policy failures.

Why do you think Amit Shah made the statement about English speakers feeling ashamed?

This isn’t his first time making such remarks. Shah, along with RSS leaders like Mohan Bhagwat, has long pushed the idea of one language, Hindi, for one nation. But if they truly believed in native languages, why aren’t they using their mother tongues like Gujarati or Marathi in national forums?

Shah’s son, who headed the BCCI, and most BJP-RSS leaders have educated their children in elite English-medium schools. Are they ashamed of English? If not, what is this rhetoric really about?

What do you think the intent behind this language push is?

It’s part of the RSS-BJP’s larger ideological plan. They're uncomfortable with how English empowers Dalits, Adivasis, and the poor. English is liberating, and it opens global doors. That’s what scares them. If India becomes more English-proficient, caste hierarchies will weaken.

And let’s be honest — science, technology, diplomacy — they all operate in English. Why else would S Jaishankar be our Foreign Minister? Because he speaks fluent English, not just Tamil or Hindi.

What damage could this push against English cause?

Huge damage. English is the link language across states. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada speakers can’t talk to each other in Hindi. It’s English that connects us. This push could isolate millions and reinforce inequality.

Their private actions contradict public posturing. Top industrialists — Ambani, Adani — send their kids to English-medium schools. So does the political elite. The poor are the only ones being pushed into regional-language-only government schools.

Do you see this as a calculated political move or just a distraction tactic?

It’s both. They failed to manage global diplomacy after the India-Pakistan tension. Donald Trump met Pakistan's army chief, and that embarrassed India. Shah’s language comment diverts attention.

It’s a tactic — stir identity issues to distract from governance failures. But it also reflects their long-term goal: a homogeneous, Hindi-first cultural agenda rooted in RSS ideology.

Isn’t there a case to support native languages in schools too?

Absolutely. Regional languages are vital for culture. But they must coexist with English. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, government schools have adopted English-medium education with regional language support. That’s the model —bilingual, inclusive, and modern.

Could such statements lead to policy actions like removing English from public schools?

It’s already happening subtly. The NEP encourages education up to Grade 8 in mother tongues. But if they try to remove English from government schools entirely while letting private schools flourish in English, it’ll deepen the divide.

If BJP pushes further, they’ll face massive backlash, especially from the emerging middle class and students in non-Hindi states.

Rahul Gandhi said English is a tool for social mobility. Do you agree?

Of course. It gives the poor a fighting chance. BJP doesn’t want poor kids to question the status quo, to challenge power. That’s why they attack English — it empowers.

Rahul’s stance is gaining ground. Even Opposition parties, once silent on English, are now supporting dual-language models. The pushback is real.

Can BJP really implement such a language shift nationwide?

Not without major resistance. BJP will find it impossible to shut down English education. Not even Amit Shah can stop his grandchildren from going to English-medium schools. So, how will he stop India?

This battle is cultural, educational, and deeply political. And it won’t go unnoticed.

