Amit Shah: Those who speak English will soon 'feel ashamed'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 19) said those who speak English in India will soon “feel ashamed” as he stressed the importance of the country’s languages.

Also read: Maharashtra makes Hindi compulsory third language for classes 1-5

Speaking at a book launch event in New Delhi, Shah said Indian languages are “the jewels of our culture”.

What Shah said

“In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed — the creation of such a society is not far away. Only those who are determined can bring about change. I believe that the languages of our country are the jewels of our culture. Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian,” Shah said.

Also read: Hindi vs English vs mother tongue? We should instead embrace multilingualism

Shah’s comments come amid a row in southern states that are accusing the Union government of imposing Hindi as part of the New Education Policy’s (NEP) three-language formula.

He added that a foreign language is not enough to understand India’s culture, history, and religion.

“To understand our country, our culture, our history, and our religion, no foreign language can suffice. The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too,” Shah explained.

Praise for PM Modi

Further, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘five pledges’ that have become the resolve of 130 crore Indians.

“Modi Ji has laid the foundation of the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) for the Amrit Kaal. Achieving the goal of a developed India, getting rid of every trace of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, staying committed to unity and solidarity, and igniting the spirit of duty in every citizen — these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people. That is why by 2047, we will be at the pinnacle, and our languages will play a major role in this journey,” Shah said.