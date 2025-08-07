Amid Bihar's GAY airport row, a look at quirky codes around the globe

A political row has erupted over the three-letter airport code for Gaya International Airport in Bihar, after an MP raised objections to it.

BJP MP Bhim Singh described the code, GAY, as “socially and culturally” offensive, and urged that it be changed.

In response, the government clarified that once assigned, airport codes are considered permanent and are only changed under exceptional circumstances — usually involving air safety concerns.

However, GAY is far from being the only airport code that might raise eyebrows. From LOL and OMG to POO, PEE, and BUM, the skies are full of unintentionally amusing codes.

Odd airport codes

There’s no shortage of airport codes that are quirky and tickles the funny bone.

Take MAD, for example — the code for Madrid’s airport in Spain’s capital. Or COK, which represents Kochi International Airport in India.

In the US, the Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport uses the code DIK. Meanwhile, Letfotar Airport in Mauritania is designated MOM, while Vietnam’s Da Nang Airport is DAD.

Safford Arizona is SAD and Finland’s capital Helsinki is HEL.

Japan’s Fukuoka Airport is assigned FUK, and the list doesn’t stop there. Codes like BUM, POO, PEE, and SUX add to a long list of humorously odd airport codes

BUM, POO, PEE, SUX

In the United States, Butler Memorial Airport goes by BUM, while Brazil’s Pocos de Caldas Airport is POO.

Russia’s Perm International Airport is tagged as PEE, and the Sioux Gateway Airport in the US carries the code SUX.

Other quirky examples include CAT (Cascais Municipal Aerodrome in Portugal), DOG (Dongola Airport in Sudan), and HOG (Frank Pais Airport in Cuba).

Florida’s St. Petersburg-Clearwater Airport uses PIE, while YUM is the code for Yuma International Airport in Arizona.

Then there’s LOL for Derby Field Airport in Lovelock, US; FUN for Funafuti International in Tuvalu; and OMG for Omega Airport in Namibia.

How are codes assigned?

Airport codes are assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global trade body headquartered in Montreal, Canada — not by the Indian government or any national authority.

One common method is to use the first three letters of the city or location — like DEL for Delhi or BOM for Mumbai (reflecting its former name, Bombay).

Another approach involves selecting an unclaimed code that begins with the city's initial, such as BLR for Bengaluru or HYD for Hyderabad.

That said, many codes don’t directly reflect their city names. In Canada, for instance, Toronto is YYZ, and Vancouver is YVR. In India, Mangalore is IXE, while Aurangabad uses IXU.

What are IATA codes?

The three-letter airport codes, known as IATA codes, are used universally across the aviation industry.

These codes form a part of the global aviation language, enabling airlines, travel agencies, cargo handlers, and regulatory bodies to coordinate operations worldwide

They help travelers quickly understand their route and transfers. These codes are printed on luggage tags to ensure bags are routed correctly.

While IATA has prohibited certain codes — like SEX and GUN — many others may seem funny or even offensive, depending on cultural context and interpretation.