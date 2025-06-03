Mumbai-Delhi, Bengaluru-Delhi among India's busiest flight routes. Full list here

The Mumbai-Delhi has topped the list of busiest air traffic routes in the country accounting for 3.4 per cent or around 39,000 flights of all domestic flights in 2024, stated a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

While the second spot in the list was occupied by the Bengaluru-Delhi route which accounted for 2.4 per cent of domestic traffic, the Bengaluru-Mumbai route came third registering around 25,000 flights or 2.2 per cent of the total domestic air traffc in 2024.

Here are the busiest domestic and international air traffic routes in the country:

Busiest domestic routes in 2024:

1) Mumbai-Delhi (3.4 %)

2) Bengaluru-Delhi (2.4%)

3) Bengaluru-Mumbai (2.2%)

4) Delhi-Hyderabad (1.7%)

5) Pune-Delhi (1.5%)

6) Delhi-Kolkata (1.4%)

7) Ahmedabad-Delhi (1.3%)

8) Delhi-Srinagar (1,3%)

9) Hyderabad-Mumbai (1.3%)

10) Hyderabad-Bengaluru (1.2%)

Busiest international routes in 2024:

1) Mumbai-Dubai (2.7%)

2) Delhi-Dubai (2.2%)

3) Delhi-Kathmandu (1.6%)

4) Delhi-Bangkok (1.4%)

5) Mumbai-Abu Dhabi (1.4%)

6) Delhi-London (1.3%)

7) Chennai-Colombo (1.3%)

8) Kochi-Abu Dhabi (1.3%)

9) Chennai-Singapore (1.2%)

10) Kochi-Dubai (1.1%)