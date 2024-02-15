Amid mystery over Anushka-Virat’s second child, Harsh Goenka makes cryptic post

This comes within days of cricketer AB de Villiers declaring the “news” on his YouTube channel before making a dramatic U-turn . Within a week of sharing the information, De Villiers on February 9 apologised profusely for “sharing false information”.

Amid speculations over whether star cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child or not, industrialist Harsh Goenka has made a light-hearted but mysterious X post suggesting the news is indeed true.

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon

However, Goenka has now posted a light-hearted tweet wondering whether the “new baby” will be “like the greatest cricketing father” or “a film star” like the mother. This has given rise to speculations that he is referring to Virat and Anushka’s second child.

Goenka also wrote that “baby is to be born in the next few days” and added the hashtag “ToBeBornInLondon”.

Is a baby on the way?

Before him, journalist Abhishek Tripathi, clearing the air around the issue, posted on X on February 11, citing sources close to the couple, that Anushka has been experiencing health problems in her second pregnancy, which prompted Kohli to take her to London for medical consultation and also take a break from cricket to be with her.

Kohli’s long leave from cricket initially gave rise to speculations that he and Anushka were expecting their second child. However, the couple have not said a word about it to the media, which has kept the rumour mills busy. They have been camping in London for a while now.

De Villiers, while apologising for his “blunder”, urged people to give the couple some privacy. “Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that,” he said in the second YouTube video.

Netizens not happy

Not all X users took Goenka’s post very well though, and asked him to let the child decide what s/he wanted to be in life. “Burdening the unborn child with expectations of things he/she never wants to do. Let the life flourish in its own natural way,” replied one user.

“Or the baby can be an ordinary person too without shouldering the burden of his or her parents’ achievements,” wrote another.

“Sir, leave it to the baby to decide. None of our business! But, we still have high expectations from the baby’s father to set unbreakable records!” posted another user.

Yet another user posted: “Or maybe the baby will have an own choice that’s not determined by a poll!”