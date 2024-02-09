Terrible mistake, shared false info on Virat Kohli: A B de Villiers

Former South Africa captain A B de Villiers has said he "made a terrible mistake" by sharing "false information" about the personal reasons that forced star India’s Virat Kohli to take a break from international cricket, insisting he has no idea "what's happening there".



On his YouTube channel, de Villiers claimed that Kohli opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing home series against England due to the impending arrival of his second child with actor wife Anushka Sharma.

Backtracks statement

On Thursday night, he backtracked on that statement in an interaction with select media on the sidelines of the ongoing SA T20 in Johannesburg.

"Family comes first, it's priority as I said on my YouTube channel. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time, sharing false information that was not true at all," said de Villiers, the brand ambassador of the event.

"I just think that whatever is best for Virat and his family comes first, no one knows what's happening there. All I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason is for this break, I really hope he comes back stronger and better, healthy and fresh and ready to take on the world," he added.

Surya Yadav

Kohli is unlikely to play any part in the ongoing series.

De Villiers also said he was eager to see Surya Kumar Yadav's performance in the T20 World Cup where he feels India would be one of the strongest contenders.

Yadav has been described as the next Mr 360 due to his wide range of strokes.

Praises Team India

He also feels that India can break the jinx of not winning an ICC trophy during the T20 showpiece in the West Indies and the US this year.

"They are one of the strongest teams but then, it's not always the strongest team that wins the World Cup," said de Villiers.

"They know that they have to play their big moments well and have to take the opportunities at the right time with a little bit of luck. Then you lift the World Cup.

Test Cricket

"That's how they get a chance to come closer and maybe this time cross that line," he added.

He also advised young cricketers to play Test Cricket as it was the ultimate format.