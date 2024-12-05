Always supported two-state solution: Jaishankar on Israel-Palestine crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (December 6) reaffirmed India’s long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict by calling for the establishment of a “sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state” alongside Israel.

Responding to a claim during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on India allegedly abstaining from all United Nations resolutions on Gaza, Jaishankar said that 13 resolutions concerning Palestine have been presented in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 last year.

“Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, 13 resolutions concerning Palestine were brought in UNGA out of which India voted in favour of 10 resolutions and abstained from three resolutions,” he said.



“India’s policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and we have always supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel,” Jaishankar said.

India has extended significant humanitarian aid to Palestine during the ongoing crisis. Since the conflict began, the Centre has delivered approximately 70 metric tonnes of aid, including 16.5 metric tonnes of medicines and medical supplies in two tranches. Additionally, $5 million was disbursed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees in the Near East in 2024, matching a similar contribution made in 2023.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has undertaken extensive diplomatic engagements to promote peace in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar have communicated with leaders across the region and beyond, including high-level discussions with Israeli and Palestinian counterparts.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the Summit of the Future in New York in September this year, reiterating calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and renewed diplomatic talks.

India has also advocated for its position in international forums, including the United Nations, BRICS, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Voice of Global South.