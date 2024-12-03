'There will be all hell to pay': Trump warns Hamas to release hostages before Jan 20

US President-elect Donald Trump has warned Hamas that there would be “all hell to pay” if they do not release the Israeli hostages before he assumes office on January 20, 2025.

“If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, according to Reuters.

Also Read: Netanyahu ready to offer ransom to Hamas to free hostages: Report

Trump threatened them further, “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Donald Trump issued the threat after more than a year of a war of attrition in Gaza that has seen Israel bombarding the enclave mercilessly in an effort to wipe out Hamas and rescue the hostages.

All efforts by the United Nations, the United States, and other countries in effecting a ceasefire and the release of the hostages have been in vain.

Also Read: Israel-Hezbollah peace deal offers big relief for Lebanese residents

The military campaigns by Israel have reportedly caused the deaths of more than 44,000 people in Gaza, including women and children. Israel retaliated after Hamas militants attacked the country on October 7, 2023 and killed 1,208 people and took hostage 251 hostages.

Trump has promised to support Israel unequivocally in its efforts to release the hostages, and the world waits with bated breath to see if peace can be restored in the region.